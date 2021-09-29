USDK (USDK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $139.23 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.64 million and approximately $139.23 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDK has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00065288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00103317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00136283 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,406.49 or 1.00184672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,815.53 or 0.06812280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.40 or 0.00775228 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.