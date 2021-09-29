Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.32

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $87.32 and traded as high as $97.50. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $96.21, with a volume of 4,939 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $350.78 million, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.32.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.78%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $88,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,837.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $176,470. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 67.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 512.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.