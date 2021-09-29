Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.84

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.84 and traded as low as $63.37. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $63.56, with a volume of 19,253,703 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84.

Get Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 102.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682,242 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $172,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 549.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,166,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,774,000 after buying an additional 2,678,994 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $86,461,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,195.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,397,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,390,000 after buying an additional 1,290,042 shares in the last quarter.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.