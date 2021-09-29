V-Tw Holdings, Llc Sells 22,441 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $473,280.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $1,494,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,477 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $303,503.97.

On Tuesday, September 14th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $391,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,554,750.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 46,375 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $908,486.25.

On Friday, August 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,114 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $454,000.42.

On Wednesday, August 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 34,448 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $706,184.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $441,145.87.

On Tuesday, August 17th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $35,034.30.

VZIO stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. 663,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,042. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.60. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cannonball Research began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $728,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $4,583,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $4,850,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $11,989,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

