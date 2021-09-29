Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CFO Michael Z. Barkin Sells 2,391 Shares

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total transaction of $825,516.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $342.59. The company had a trading volume of 285,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,042. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 126.97 and a beta of 1.31. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.72 and a 52-week high of $353.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,742,000 after buying an additional 641,108 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,179,000 after buying an additional 491,655 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $104,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after buying an additional 351,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,710,000 after buying an additional 310,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.92.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

