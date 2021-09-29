Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) EVP James C. O’donnell Sells 4,645 Shares

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MTN traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $342.59. 285,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,042. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.69. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.72 and a 52 week high of $353.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 126.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

