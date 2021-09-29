Validity (VAL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.95 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $24.85 million and $3.95 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Validity has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $5.64 or 0.00013007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.27 or 0.00436483 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,407,945 coins and its circulating supply is 4,406,301 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

