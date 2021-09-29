Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 128,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 292,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,872,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,127,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,146,000 after buying an additional 537,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 574,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,085,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

