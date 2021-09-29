Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Reduced by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after buying an additional 843,500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29,472.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 405,835 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,970,000 after purchasing an additional 188,502 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 612.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 148,776 shares during the period.

Shares of VV stock opened at $202.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.39. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $150.60 and a 12 month high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

