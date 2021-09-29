Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 140,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,078,072 shares.The stock last traded at $87.41 and had previously closed at $87.52.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.12.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
