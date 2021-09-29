Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

Shares of VGLT opened at $87.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.12. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $100.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

