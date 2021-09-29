Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 291.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,028 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,855,000 after buying an additional 306,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,405,000 after buying an additional 133,990 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after buying an additional 373,636 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,733,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,738,000 after buying an additional 155,253 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 984,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,668,000 after buying an additional 168,870 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $141.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

