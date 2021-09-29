Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 405.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 7.4% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.01. 5,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,079. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.84. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $75.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.