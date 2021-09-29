Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Bought by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.0% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $3,422,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 261,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after acquiring an additional 135,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONV stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.81. 4,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,391. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.