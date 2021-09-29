Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $81.86

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.86 and last traded at $81.90, with a volume of 1956517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average of $82.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,002 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,196,000 after purchasing an additional 261,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257,710 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

