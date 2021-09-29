Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,776. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

