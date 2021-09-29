VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

VACNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of VAT Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get VAT Group alerts:

Shares of VAT Group stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $48.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.