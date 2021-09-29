VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.22

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as low as $3.21. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 1,947,497 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $826.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 106,428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 56,407 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 730,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 394,063 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 360.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 146,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

