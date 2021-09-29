VeChain Hits Market Capitalization of $5.51 Billion (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0857 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $5.51 billion and $323.10 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000189 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00017576 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003141 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.