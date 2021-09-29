Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.44

Velocys plc (LON:VLS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.44 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.70 ($0.06). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 4.91 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,005,775 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The company has a market capitalization of £52.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

