Venture Associates X. L. Atlas Sells 16,556 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 16,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $407,112.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Generation Bio stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $24.29. 216,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 5.56. Generation Bio Co. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the second quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 148.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the first quarter worth $114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.