Venture Associates X. L. Atlas Sells 51,294 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 51,294 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $1,318,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.29. 216,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,971. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40. Generation Bio Co. has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 5.56.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 117.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,565 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 7.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 31.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 38,443 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Generation Bio Company Profile
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.