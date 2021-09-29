Venture Associates X. L. Atlas Sells 51,294 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 51,294 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $1,318,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.29. 216,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,971. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40. Generation Bio Co. has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 5.56.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBIO. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 117.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,565 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 7.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 31.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 38,443 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

