Veritaseum (VERI) Price Reaches $19.32 on Top Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for about $19.32 or 0.00044731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $41.53 million and $3,724.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00055603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00119256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00169147 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

