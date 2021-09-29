Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.28

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.28 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 9015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,916 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 92,385.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

