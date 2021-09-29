Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VET has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.50.

Shares of TSE:VET traded up C$1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,505,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,656. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.84 and a twelve month high of C$12.82.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$407.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

