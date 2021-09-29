Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRRM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

VRRM stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at $293,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

