Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.36

Versarien plc (LON:VRS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.36 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 29.20 ($0.38). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), with a volume of 278,174 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £60.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.36.

Versarien Company Profile (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

