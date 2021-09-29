Vertcoin Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $28.51 million and approximately $130,239.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,363.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.17 or 0.06921016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.07 or 0.00346068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.31 or 0.01144545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00107936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.87 or 0.00543938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.43 or 0.00559068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.01 or 0.00297500 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,999,822 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

