Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,665 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $42,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $181.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $180.02 and a one year high of $280.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

