VerusCoin Market Capitalization Tops $52.12 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $52.12 million and $23,444.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00065063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00103181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00136331 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,327.61 or 1.00095575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.23 or 0.06813640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.02 or 0.00772663 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,523,737 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars.

