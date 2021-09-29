VestChain Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. VestChain has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and $1.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VestChain has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One VestChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00055524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00120171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00176971 BTC.

VestChain Coin Profile

VestChain (CRYPTO:VEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io . The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

