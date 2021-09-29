VIBE Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $61.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. VIBE has a market cap of $2.58 million and $61.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VIBE

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

