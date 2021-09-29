Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.55

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (LON:VOG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 3.69 ($0.05). Victoria Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05), with a volume of 29,667 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 634.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

