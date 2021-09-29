Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Trading 0.7% Higher

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 709 ($9.26) and last traded at GBX 708 ($9.25). 102,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 199,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 703 ($9.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 254.51, a current ratio of 254.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 691.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 668.07.

About Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL)

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.