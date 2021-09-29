VIG (VIG) Price Hits $0.0011

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $957,763.84 and approximately $1,002.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIG has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000163 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000958 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,038,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.