VIMworld (VEED) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35,396.00

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $43.56 million and $35,396.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002230 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00065580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00054830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00104494 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

