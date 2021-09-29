Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.67

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and traded as high as $8.74. Vince shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 11,651 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vince from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.59. Vince had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

About Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

