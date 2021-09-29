Vipstar Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.35 Million (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $58.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016836 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

