Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lowered by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 4.1% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $102,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,275,816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,402,691,000 after buying an additional 448,979 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 34.0% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 69,624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,813 shares of company stock worth $18,226,623. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.03. 260,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,196,503. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.98 and a 200-day moving average of $229.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

