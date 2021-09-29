Vishay Intertechnology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 7,072 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,798% compared to the average daily volume of 244 put options.

Shares of VSH traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.28. 922,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,252. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.99. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 32.2% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 121,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 29,584 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $1,240,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 56.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 193,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 41.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,045,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,666,000 after acquiring an additional 891,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.96.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

