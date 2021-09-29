Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vitru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTRU. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vitru by 116.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 61,310 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vitru in the second quarter worth $1,992,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vitru in the second quarter worth $211,000. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTRU stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.70 million and a PE ratio of 59.22. Vitru has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $18.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Vitru will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

