Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Down 5.8%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 16,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 440,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

VVNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $355.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

