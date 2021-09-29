Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Trading Up 1.7%

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) was up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110.60 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 109.40 ($1.43). Approximately 284,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 887,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.60 ($1.41).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Vivo Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

