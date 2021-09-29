VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CTO Sells $154,591.58 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CTO William T. Baxter sold 7,358 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $154,591.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VZIO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. 663,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,042. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

