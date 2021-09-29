Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Trading Up 4.8%

Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90. Approximately 52,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,118,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLTA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Volta in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Volta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Volta Company Profile (NYSE:VLTA)

Volta Industries Inc provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc, formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS.

