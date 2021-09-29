Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,504 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.19% of Voya Financial worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after buying an additional 3,551,841 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 35,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 23,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 859,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,670,000 after acquiring an additional 97,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

