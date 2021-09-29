Voyager Token (VGX) Price Reaches $2.30 on Exchanges

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $639.78 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00005358 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00055737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00119671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00169552 BTC.

About Voyager Token

VGX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

