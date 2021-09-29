W Green Pay Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $20,764.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0969 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00054445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00120042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00174376 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

