Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Sells $421,578.00 in Stock

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph J. Marcaurele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 437 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $23,598.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

Shares of WASH traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.14. 23,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $937.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 168.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.