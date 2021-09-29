Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$162.41 and last traded at C$161.48. 206,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 283,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$160.89.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$161.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$150.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.5100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer David M. Hall sold 12,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.32, for a total transaction of C$2,099,956.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$488,149.20.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

